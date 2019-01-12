Authorities arrested as least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Davis, 29, 50 Unity Lane, Amite, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding, improper lane usage, open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Thomas Janetos, 21, 5075 Nicholas Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding.
- Zachary Olsen, 20, 39124 Balmoral Drive, Prairieville, underage DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely.
- Carlos Ramos, 35, 15580 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, driver's license required, unlawful production, manufacture, distribution of a fraudulent document.
- Troy Richardson, 55, 200 Williams Street, Patterson, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, motor vehicle registration.
- Joseph Samson, 22, 8791 Lemon Road, Slaughter, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain control.
- Destiny Singleton, 23, 4430 Hatcher Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required.