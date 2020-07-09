A Baton Rouge man was arrested in two shootings that left three adults and two young children injured in April and July, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
EBRSO homicide detectives responded to a shooting at 11320 Greenwell Springs Road on July 4th around 3:20 p.m., according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. Two adults and two small children were struck by gunfire while in a vehicle that was turning into their apartment complex.
Video surveillance footage from businesses near the crime scene identified a vehicle which detectives tracked back to a rental car company. The vehicle was rented by Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards' girlfriend, who lives in Tickfaw, Hicks said. EBRSO detectives, assisted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, arrived at an apartment on July 6, where the vehicle was seen leaving.
They stopped the vehicle and took the driver, Edwards, into custody. Hicks said that Edwards had an active arrest warrant issued through the Baton Rouge Police Department for aggravated assault and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Edwards was booked in Tangipahoa on the active warrants. Detectives later searched his vehicle and found two firearms, one of which matched ballistics found at the crime scene by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
Hicks said Edwards' connection to the victims in the July 4 shooting is still under investigation.
Detectives also used rental car information and video surveillance to connect Edwards to the April 6 shooting at 6515 Hanks Drive. Hicks said Edwards allegedly fired at three victims, striking one. Detectives found clothes from Edward’s apartment that matched those worn during the shooting. Hicks said detectives learned Edwards was involved in an ongoing dispute with the victims.
Edwards was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday morning and will be booked on multiple counts.
Edwards, 21, faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in the April 6th shooting on Hanks Drive.
Edwards also faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in the July 4th shooting that took place on Greenwell Springs Road.
EBRSO Detectives were also assisted by Baton Rouge Police Department Intelligence and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.