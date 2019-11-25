A man was shot in the leg at an apartment near Lobdell Boulevard Monday evening, Baton Rouge police said.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 6:15 p.m. at an apartment building in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.
Authorities found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Medical crews brought the victim to the hospital with injuries that appeared non-life-threatening, McKneely said.
No arrests have been made, and it wasn’t immediately known what led to the shooting.