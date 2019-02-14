The allegations of unlawful political contributions against three State Police commissioners, as well as their responses to the claims, were sent Thursday to Gov. John Bel Edwards to determine if there is cause for their removal.

State Police Commission Chairman Eulis Simien Jr. and commissioners Jared J. Caruso-Riecke and Chief Harold Pierite Sr. — who were all initially appointed by Edwards to the board — have denied any wrongdoing after they were accused last month of making political donations that violate the same rules they are tasked with investigating and reviewing for troopers.

State law and board rules prohibit commissioners, along with all state troopers who are classified as state employees, from engaging in political activity, directly or indirectly.

“The matter cannot be decided by this commission," Jason Hannaman, the executive director of the commission, said at the board meeting Thursday. "The sole authority for removing a commissioner is constitutional a power of the office of the governor, if there is a sufficient cause."

Shauna Sanford, a spokeswoman for Edwards, said they received the complaints and reports from the State Police Commission for Riecke and Simien, but were still awaiting the reports for Pierite.

"After those investigations are complete, the Governor will determine whether to take any further action," Sanford wrote in a statement Thursday. The allegations are based on campaign finance contribution records publicly available online through the Louisiana Ethics Administration.

Reicke, in a statement to the board, called the claim that his company donated $500 in 2017 for an event for state Rep. Mark Wright, a Republican from St. Tammany Parish, erroneous. He provided a letter from Wright, who took credit for what he called a mistake in record-keeping. The donation details have since been updated in the Ethics Administration's online records, now noting that his brother Denis Riecke made the donation, not Riecke & Associates.

Simien is accused of making political donations amounting to more than $5,000 to both Edwards and East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Erika Green's campaigns in 2017 through his company Simien and Simien LCC, where he is a partner.

Jimmy Simien, Eulis Simien's brother, wrote in a letter provided to the board: “I alone made the decisions without any input from Eulis, who was not involved in either the decisions, events, or the contributions.”

Pierite is accused of making multiple donations totaling $120 to the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Political Action Committee throughout 2017. Pierite did not deny making those contributions, but argued that neither the state constitution nor the rules of the State Police Commission explicitly prohibit commissioners from making contributions to a political committee.

“This is a unique case because as a member and elected chief of police of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Commissioner Pierite's involvement or contributions to the political committee stem from this membership in the tribe," his attorney wrote in a letter to the board. However, the attorney also noted Pierite has since halted these automatic monthly donations to the PAC.

Similar allegations three years ago led to three commissioners resigning, amid an investigation over thousands of dollars in political donations by them or their companies during their terms on the board.

The State Police Commission on Thursday also dismissed a complaint over a political donation from the Louisiana Troopers Charities, in the form of an $800 check to the Acadiana Strong Political Action Committee. An investigation found that was an error in records, and the donation had actually come from the PAC for the charity organization — not the other way around — to help purchase officer safety equipment.