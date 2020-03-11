LUTCHER — A Lutcher man was injured early Wednesday morning in "an exchange of gun fire" with St. James Parish sheriff's deputies, Louisiana State Police reported.
Edward Young III, 36, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which followed a Sheriff's Office investigation around midnight on Levy Gaudet Street, troopers said.
During that investigation, deputies encountered Young, troopers said in a statement.
"During the course of the interaction, an exchange of gunfire took place," LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz said in a release.
Troopers did not say who fired the shots or what led to Young's injuries but said they were investigating the incident.
No deputies were injured during the shooting, troopers said.
After Young is released from the hospital, troopers said, he is expected to be booked on several counts, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Scrantz added that more counts could be brought after troopers' investigation is finished.