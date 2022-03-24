BR.interstate10fatalwreck.032522 TS 547.jpg

Emergency responders, DOTD and vehicle recovery personnel work the scene near the smashed cab of an 18-wheeler, right, that was in a fatality accident involving a Turimex Internacional commercial bus, left, on I-10 Eastbound between La 415 and La. 1, Thursday, March 24 ,2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

More than six hours after a deadly late-morning crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and one westbound lane west of the Mississippi River Bridge, the road was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. 

Following the crash, which killed one person and left three others hospitalized, drivers were diverted to La. 415 north and then to U.S. 190 east. 

By the time the lanes reopened, DOTD said the congestion had reached more than 12 miles in length.

On the westbound side, traffic stretched to Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.