More than six hours after a deadly late-morning crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and one westbound lane west of the Mississippi River Bridge, the road was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.
Following the crash, which killed one person and left three others hospitalized, drivers were diverted to La. 415 north and then to U.S. 190 east.
By the time the lanes reopened, DOTD said the congestion had reached more than 12 miles in length.
On the westbound side, traffic stretched to Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.