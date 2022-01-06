A woman was booked on attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman several times Wednesday morning, records show.

Officers responded to the scene on Mohican Street around 11:30 a.m. and found a woman with several stab wounds, according to an affidavit from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Ronica Green, 38, initially told police she accidentally stabbed the woman.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed Green stab the woman several times before she fell to the ground. Green stood over her and continued to stab her several more times.

After being shown the footage, Green told officers she was only trying to protect someone who had been involved in a fist fight, according to the affadavit.

Green was arrested and booked on one count of attempted second degree murder.