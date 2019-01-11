A Baton Rouge man was booked Thursday on attempted first degree murder, violation of a protective order and other counts in relation to a December drive-by shooting.
Kemon Bell, 34, of 4368 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, is accused of driving to his ex-girlfriend’s home on North 38th Street and opening fire on her and several others shortly after 1 a.m. on December 1, according to an arrest affidavit. According to law enforcement, the victim had a protective order barring Bell from contact until February 2019.
The victims said Bell made several phone calls to his ex-girlfriend before driving up to her home, exiting his vehicle with a handgun and firing shots at her and others. Bell then fled the scene in his vehicle, the affidavit said.
The female victim then ran inside the home to check on her children, during which time Bell returned and fired more shots at the home, the report said. A male victim said the house and a truck parked at the home were struck by bullets.
Bell was booked on counts of attempted first degree murder, violation of a protective order, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.