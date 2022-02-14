Lawyers for a Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher facing high-profile accusations of child sex crimes, say there's no way she get an an impartial jury in her home of Livingston Parish after massive media coverage and a barrage of “insults, firm belief that the defendant is guilty, and an abundance of death threats” circulating on social media.
Perkins and her ex-husband, former high-ranking Livingston sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, together face 150 felony charges including rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child and video voyeurism. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the couple, also claims Dennis Perkins put semen in batches of cupcakes that Cynthia intentionally served to students at Westside Junior High School.
Cynthia’s trial is scheduled to start Monday. Before jury selection starts, the judge will hear arguments Monday morning about whether attention on her case has been fervent enough to warrant moving it somewhere else.
Relocating a trial to new ground is extremely difficult, and tends to happen only in rare cases, said Daniel Medwed, a professor of law and criminal justice at Northeastern University..
That’s in part because of the logistical hurdles and new costs that come from holding a trial far from a defendant's home. But it's also because of a basic presumption of the justice system: The understanding that trials should happen in communities that are aggrieved by a crime.
“The idea is that everyone in that parish should have a say in the outcome, because they were all injured by that crime,” he said. “There’s a strong expectation that the community that’s harmed should help adjudicate guilt or innocence.”
In Louisiana, precedent set by past cases puts the burden on defendants to prove that a fair jury can’t be impaneled in a community where a crime occurred.
Only in “exceptional” situations, like a trial atmosphere that is “utterly corrupted by press coverage,” or where a defendant can prove that public knowledge of their case has hardened into prejudice, should a venue change be granted, Perkins’ lawyers noted in a 66-page memo filed last week.
Their memo points to widespread traditional news coverage of the case. But it also cites widespread discussion on social media — something courts are dealing with more frequently, Medwed says.
In Livingston Parish Rants and Raves, a popular Facebook group with around 40,000 members purporting to be residents of the parish, Cynthia Perkins has faced comments that are “always fueled with rage,” her lawyers wrote.
People in the group’s comment sections on multiple occasions called for her to be killed by hanging, burning at the stake, shooting, the death penalty or “prison justice,” according to 58 pages of screenshots included in the memo. Residents repeatedly questioned using taxpayer money to put the couple on trial, saying that instead, they should be executed immediately.
Through the popular group, Perkins’ lawyers argued, those ideas may well have influenced the opinions of thousands who live in the parish.
But even in other emotionally-charged, high-publicity trials from the past, there have been few cases where defendants get new trial venues.
One of those rare instances came in the 1990s, when a judge moved Timothy McVeigh’s trial for planning the Oklahoma City bombing to Denver. And the trial of Los Angeles Police officers accused of beating Rodney King in 1992 took place not in Los Angeles itself, but in nearby Simi Valley.
Medwed said the “stickiness” of those cases within their local communities — that local press covered them with excruciating focus for a long time — proved key in getting them moved.
But lots of cases attract a mix of long-term local coverage and high-profile national press and never move elsewhere.
The Boston Marathon bomber's trial, and the recent trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd in May, 2020, both garnered relentless national and local press but remained in Boston and Minneapolis.
“It’s an incredibly high bar” to prove a trial should be moved, Medwed said.
A third defendant who faced charges from the sweeping sex crimes investigation that led to the Perkins’ indictments, Melanie Curtin, unsuccessfully requested a change of venue before her trial last December, court records show.
Accused of helping Dennis Perkins rape and film an adult victim, Curtin’s trial remained in Livingston Parish, where a jury convicted her in December of aggravated rape. Her charges did not involve children.
Asked for comment on the request for a change of venue, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said, “we look forward to holding Cynthia Perkins accountable and getting justice for the victims.”
Perkins’ lawyers separately last week asked the judge to delay her trial, saying in court documents that prosecutors recently gave them potentially exculpatory evidence didn't appear in discovery. Livingston Judge Erika Sledge is set to hear arguments on both motions on Monday morning.