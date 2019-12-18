A 62-year-old man was found shot to death on Airline Highway between Scenic Highway and I-110 early Wednesday, Baton Rouge police said.
The victim's identity won't be released until authorities have notified his family.
He was found lying in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Airline Highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.