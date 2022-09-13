A male victim was shot and injured at a BREC park on Evangeline Street late Tuesday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital soon after the shooting, which was reported at 4:36 p.m., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. The victim's condition was not immediately available.
The park where the shooting happened occupies the center block in a five-block stretch of Evangeline Street between Plank Road and North Foster Drive, according to Google Maps.
The incident was the third in a string of violent incidents reported recently at BREC locations in Baton Rouge. Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive earlier this month, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
This is a developing story and may be updated.