A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in an attempted killing on Prescott Road last December, documents show.
Mack Smith, 43, was arrested and booked on one count each of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities in relation to the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021.
Officers were called to 5241 Prescott Road around 2:30 a.m., according to an affidavit provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot one in the right arm and once in the back.
The man was walking on Prescott Road when Smith allegedly pulled up to him on the sidewalk in a dark colored car, investigators said. Smith asked him about the location of another man. When the victim refused, Smith shot him in the arm before getting out of the vehicle.
The victim played dead and Smith shot him one final time in the back before leaving the scene, he told investigators.
He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later recovered.
When shown photos of several individuals, the victim identified Smith as the person who shot him.
Smith was arrested based on the victim's knowledge, injuries sustained and evidence collected from the scene, documents say.