The Baton Rouge man who was jailed after he was wrongly accused of shooting at a police officer — but since released after evidence supported his innocence — was honored this week at a criminal justice reform benefit concert in New York.

Raheem Howard, now 22, was flown up to New York with his mother for the fourth annual Tidal X Brooklyn concert as an honorary guest, a trip that was paid for by entertainment company Roc Nation. Roc Nation and Tidal, the subscription-based music streaming service that puts on and broadcasts the concert, are owned by rapper Jay-Z.

During the concert, attendees cheered for Howard after political commentator Angela Rye shared how Howard gained his freedom, only after he spent more than three weeks in jail booked on a count of attempted murder of a police officer.

“The facts of the case, which came out after the community made it impossible for the DA to ignore, made it clear that Howard was innocent," Rye said. "But it took your voices.”

Howard stood up at the concert with a grin on his face.

Now-fired Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh shot at Howard after he fled from a traffic stop, but Hamadeh initially put the blame on Howard for the shooting. Hamadeh said Howard first shot at him, but evidence later showed otherwise.

In New York, Howard also met and spoke with rapper Meek Mill, who was arrested by a Philadelphia police officer in 2007, but recent media reports showed that officer was on a secret list of suspect cops, compiled for histories of lying, racial bias or brutality. The two men shared their experiences dealing with the police, which was recorded on video.

“He’s fired, but that’s not justice, I want him arrested," Howard said of Hamadeh, while he spoke backstage to Mill. "Arrest him just like you arrested me.”

Mill sympathized with Howard, but reminded him to turn the situation into a positive. Howard has said he hopes to be able to advocate for police reform and especially to get bad cops off the street.

Although fired from the police department, Hamadeh has not been charged in the incident. The district attorney's office has said it is reviewing the case for any potential charges.

The proceeds from the concert supported non-profit criminal justice groups like Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project and REFORM, organizers said.