A Port Allen man was arrested Thursday after confessing to the shooting death of an LSU post-graduate student who was working part-time as a clerk at an Airline Highway gas station, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Watts, 22, confessed to the shooting of Md Firoz-Ul-Amin, 29, at Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station at 1400 Airline Highway in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

Watts provided deputies with details that corroborated the surveillance video, the Sheriff's Office said.

Watts has been booked into Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

In security video, Watts is seen shooting Firoz-Ul-Amin unprovoked, the Sheriff's Office said. Watts is then seen stepping over the slain man to get cash from the register.

A tip helped detectives find and arrest Watts, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies arrested him in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday.

Firoz-Ul-Amin, of Bangladesh, was studying computer science as a doctoral student and would have graduated with his doctorate from LSU in 2023.

He had earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer science and engineering, respectively, from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh.

Firoz-Ul-Amin had been planning to return home soon, to be married in December. He had planned to bring his bride back to Baton Rouge as he finished his studies.

"The entire LSU community mourns the tragic loss of Ph.D. student Firoz-Ul-Amin," LSU President F. King Alexander had said in a statement Saturday after the slaying. "He was an incredibly gifted student and researcher with such a promising future. Our thoughts are with his family, fellow students and his professors in the Computer Science and Engineering program at this time."

