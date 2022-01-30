An 18-year-old driver died when his car crashed off the roadway near Napoleonville early Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Gaige Talbot, of Thibodaux, was driving north on La. 308 in a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant around 3 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he went off the roadway to the left and hit a culvert. He was brought to the hospital, where he died.
Talbot was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, State Police said.
A toxicology sample was taken from Talbot. The crash remains under investigation.