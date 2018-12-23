Customers were evacuated from a Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location Sunday night as fire crews responded to a grease fire in the restaurant's kitchen.
Baton Rouge Fire Department crews were called to the restaurant, at 3838 Burbank Drive, at 6 p.m. after grease ignited in the kitchen. When firefighters arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Damage was minimal and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department, and the restaurant should be re-open Monday pending inspection.