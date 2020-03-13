St. George firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel on Bluebonnet Friday afternoon, according to spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
This is at least the fifth reported fire in Baton Rouge in the last 24 hours.
Firefighters arrived at Wyndham Hotel on Bluebonnet Blvd. around 5:14 p.m. Friday, Ledoux said. The fire was in the laundry of the hotel, at the rear of the building.
The fire was under control by 5:34 p.m. The hotel was evacuated when the alarm was pulled and no one was injured.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause and point of origin of the fire. The utilities to the hotel have been shut off until investigators determine it's safe to turn them back on, Ledoux said.