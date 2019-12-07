Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jose Ayala, 30, 12446 Shay Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license required, license plate required and reckless operation.
- Garrett Hodge, 21, 30700 Summer Run Court, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Megan McDanell, 31, 20043 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and disobeying a red light.
- Todd Vincent, 32, 8225 Denbo Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.