The Louisiana state trooper who opened fire on a teenager in Baton Rouge this month had been wearing a "defective" body camera that did not record the shooting, the trooper's attorney said Thursday.
The attorney, Floyd Falcon, contends that body-camera footage would help to exonerate Trooper Kasha Domingue but is not available to State Police investigators trying to determine whether the use of force was justified.
The shooting happened July 10 after a 3 a.m. traffic stop near Village St. George in which the teenager and two other youths bolted from a car Domingue had pulled over for making an illegal U-turn. The trooper told investigators that the teenager she shot — who has not been named publicly — ran toward her.
The body camera Domingue received from State Police "was not operable," Falcon said, adding Domingue had "reported it as not working" to her supervisors.
"It's unfortunate because I think it would help in this case," Falcon said. "If everything was working, it would be a wonderful thing."
The trooper also had been driving a new State Police vehicle that was "not properly equipped" with a dashboard camera, the attorney said, a device that typically records all State Police traffic stops. "To make things worse, she had just got a new car and it didn't have a mounted camera," Falcon said.
State Police have provided few details on the shooting and on Thursday released a single-paragraph initial report that did not even include Domingue's name or any description of what prompted the trooper to draw her service weapon.
Lt. J.B. Slaton, a State Police spokesman, declined to answer questions about Domingue's body camera and Falcon's remarks. "We're not going to be able to speak to anything specific," Slaton said.
Falcon said investigators retrieved surveillance video from a nearby grocery that shows Domingue shooting the teenager "more in the side than in the back." His account raises questions about when, exactly, Domingue opened fire and where the teenager was in proximity to the trooper when he was shot.
State Police declined to release the surveillance footage, citing an ongoing criminal investigation into the trooper's actions.
"I think everybody's going to have to make up their own mind," Falcon said of the video. "It will eventually be released."
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in late 2016 that Louisiana would begin equipping all state troopers with body cameras, calling the deployment the first of its kind for a statewide law enforcement agency. The state agreed to a $5.3 million contract with TASER International, now known as Axon, to purchase about 1,500 body cameras over the course of five years.
The devices were distributed to all patrol troopers in the state — beginning in New Orleans, where state troopers patrol the French Quarter — and the agency also announced plans to use body cameras for certain special assignments.
It's not clear whether State Police have encountered other instances of body cameras not functioning properly. Axon did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.
The shooting unfolded shortly after a traffic stop at 3:02 a.m. near the intersection of Perkins Road and Potwin Drive.
The driver of the vehicle, Jamaal Kendall Mire Jr., 19, had been compliant initially, State Police have said, but after giving Domingue his driver's license he returned to the maroon Saturn and told everyone to run, according to Kalief Sconiers, a front-seat passenger who remained in the vehicle.
Sconiers told The Advocate that Mire and one passenger ran; he said he told another passenger not to run, but that passenger climbed out of the rear passenger door in front of the trooper, who opened fire behind the Village Grocery. "(The trooper) was right there when he got out of the car," Sconiers said. "It seemed like he (avoided her) and tried to get away and then I heard 'pow.'"
Sconiers said Domingue told him at the scene that she had used a stun gun on the teenager when, in fact, she shot him with her service weapon.
The trooper had fired her stun gun just hours earlier, during the same shift, after pulling over a vehicle without a license plate. A passenger also fled the scene during that traffic stop, and Domingue fired her stun gun at him as he climbed a residential fence on Oak Creek Road, but the device's prongs didn't make contact.
After the shooting near Village St. George, State Police searched the Saturn and found about 4 grams of marijuana, according to court records. Mire, 8057 Sholar Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the traffic violation and also resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.
State Police also have not described the injuries the teenager received in the shooting or provided details on his medical condition. The teenager's mother declined to comment Thursday.
Domingue suffered minor injuries, but State Police also have not provided specifics on those.
Advocate staff writer Emma Discher contributed to this report