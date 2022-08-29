It was midmorning on a quiet Sunday earlier this month and Tyquinca Devold had gathered her four children, ages 8, 6, 3 and 2, in the living room of her mother’s Madison Avenue home to do their hair in preparation for the first day of school.
As the family sat together on the couch, Devold’s second-youngest, 3-year-old Za’nariah, ran a comb through her mother’s hair.
Then gunshots rang out.
All of the home’s occupants hit the ground as bullets pierced the front walls, striking and injuring two family members, ages 21 and 13.
Once everything was still, Devold looked toward Za’nariah, who had fallen to the ground alongside her. That’s when Devold saw blood.
“I thought she was getting down like me, but I guess the bullet knocked her to the floor,” she said. “I was holding her in my hands as my cousin called the ambulance.”
The girl had been shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and immediately underwent surgery to remove pieces of the bullet from her brain. She survived but remained hospitalized for more than a week after the attack.
While fatal shootings declined in East Baton Rouge Parish between 2021 and 2022, many neighborhoods are still riven by gun violence. And the consequences linger long after the crime scene tape is gone.
Since Baton Rouge police began keeping track in 2019, nonfatal shootings have far outpaced fatal ones, with the department reporting 243 shootings that resulted in nonfatal injuries between Jan. 1 and Aug. 26 — more than three and a half times the 67 homicides reported within the same time frame.
While crime statistics often focus heavily on homicides, the lingering effects of nonfatal gun violence on communities can be complicated and far-reaching.
For young victims like Za’nariah and her siblings, the emotional toll is immeasurable.
Since the shooting on Aug. 7, her mother said that the little girl has struggled with debilitating anxiety, crying frequently and struggling to sleep on her own.
Devold, who has been wheelchair-bound since breaking her leg in a car crash more than a year ago, has also found herself lying awake through the night, worrying about how to keep her children safe.
The family moved in with Devold’s mother four months ago after Devold, still in a cast and unable to walk, could no longer perform her job at a fast-food restaurant and was evicted from her apartment. With no disability benefits and no job-related income, Devold said, she had no choice but to return with her children to the house where the attack took place.
“I won’t be able to rest for real until I know they’re safe,” she said.
Despite an overall dip in East Baton Rouge’s homicide rates, neighbors say brazen displays of violence in the area have become more pervasive.
Karyn Gray has lived in the neighborhood for more than five decades. She said she no longer sees families out and about — gunfire has scared residents of the once-bustling community indoors.
“When I was growing up, me and my friends would fight, but we’d make up again and we’d walk each other home,” she said. “When kids fight now, they come back with guns.”
Gray, who took in her young grandniece and two grandnephews after their mother died earlier this year, described long nights of listening to the unmistakable pops of gunfire.
“I can’t even bring these kids outside,” she said. “They’re scared.”
In neighborhoods where residents frequently struggle to make ends meet, the rippling impacts of gun violence can be catastrophic, said Dana Winbush, a member of Baton Rouge’s Community Street Teams Unit.
Founded in 2021 by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in an effort to address the city-parish’s soaring homicide rates, members of the Street Teams program use intervention methods, conflict mediation and assertive outreach to build relationships with residents in the 70802 and 70805 ZIP code areas and connect them with needed resources.
For families affected by gun violence, a lack of insurance coverage, paid time off and access to mental health care means that those already living paycheck to paycheck often struggle to get back on their feet if a loved one is injured or killed.
“They’re underpaid, underresourced. They don’t have the same quality of life as people in other areas,” Winbush said. “It’s not like in other places where if someone dies, they have insurance and their family is going to be taken care of.”
In the year since its founding, Winbush said, the Street Teams’ work has been limited by dwindling resources, making it even more difficult to help victims of gun violence recover from their ordeal.
“It’s common in the areas that we’re servicing that many people don’t meet the qualifications (for help),” she said. “And if they do meet the qualifications, because of the great need in the communities, a lot of organizations are completely out of funds.”
Lingering economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have put additional strain on the system as the number of families in need of assistance rises, she added.
“I see it every day. These people are standing in line waiting to get some kind of assistance. The disinvestment in the neighborhoods that we’re in, they’re lacking so many resources.”
For Devold and her children, help couldn’t come soon enough.
Days after the family’s return, shots once again rang out just outside the Madison Avenue home, this time injuring Devold’s 22-year-old sister and killing 24-year-old neighbor Kevonta Veals as he stood in the driveway.
Devold’s sister was standing in the doorway with Za’nariah and dove in front of the little girl to protect her from the spray of bullets, leaving her with gunshot injuries to her torso, Devold said. The woman was rushed to a hospital in serious condition but survived.
Later that evening, Devold’s 6-year-old son, who was out of the home with Devold at the time of the shooting, was also hospitalized after suffering a stress-induced asthma attack.
For the youngest witnesses of gun violence, “that anxiety is never going to go away,” Winbush said. “They will always have that trauma.”