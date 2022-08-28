Baton Rouge police are investigating the fatal Saturday night shooting of a 26-year-old man.
TC Snell Jr. was shot multiple times in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive shortly before 10 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Snell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional details, including a motive and suspect, were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Police are also investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting.