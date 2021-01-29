Two Baton Rouge men were arrested on child pornography counts in separate incidents, authorities said.
David Benjamin Gasc, 24, was arrested on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to booking documents.
Special Agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography linked to a Tumblr user who had uploaded images and videos of juveniles between 7 and 14 years old in compromising positions or being raped.
Ten images or videos were linked to Gasc, documents say.
Another man, John Edward Marshall III, 38, was arrested on two counts each of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and two counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
An undercover FBI agent using the social media application “Kik” witnessed a user posting four different videos of underage girls in compromising positions, documents say.
Marshall was previously convicted on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2014 and had posted the videos during his five-year probationary period.