Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kevin Arceneaux, 38, 3575 Nelson St., Zachary, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- William Rodriguez, 34, 9445 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation.
- Lauren Savery, 19, 51 Driftwood Blvd., Kenner, underage driving under the influence, improper lane usage.
- Ila Wooten, 47, 16425 Coliseum Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, license plate required.