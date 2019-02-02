Law enforcement is seeking one vehicle that fled the scene after a crash that killed the driver of a motorcycle and seriously injured a passenger in Denham Springs early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred about 1 a.m. as the pair was travelling southbound on U.S. 16 south of Pete's Highway. Austin Huber, 25 of Greensburg, was identified as the man killed.

The crash occurred after another vehicle made a left turn from James Street and Huber's motorcycle crashed into it.

Huber and passenger Brandi Hughes, 29 of Walker, were both ejected from the bike. Both were wearing helmets. Huber was pronounced dead on scene, while Hughes was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center with "serious injuries."

The vehicle involved, possibly a grey SUV, fled the scene, LSP said.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

The crash marks the third similar incident involving cars cutting off motorcycles within 24 hours.

