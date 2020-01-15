Three students possibly ingested drugs on a school bus in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. on a school bus at EBR Readiness Superintendent's Academy, said EBR schools spokesperson Taylor Gast.
A bus driver notified a school administrator that students were behaving as if they had ingested drugs, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. She said the incident is under investigation.
EMS spokesperson Brad Harris said Wednesday afternoon that two students were transported to the hospital and one refused transport. Harris said the incident was drug-related.
This is a developing story.