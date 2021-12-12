At least six homeless encampments across East Baton Rouge have been cleared in recent months as community advocates say more people have been forced onto the streets over the past year.

Baton Rouge police partnered with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to disperse camps at Drusilla Lane beneath the interstate, Sherwood Forest at I-12, Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard, and near the Pollard Estates neighborhood, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center has seen a bump in their numbers throughout October and November, executive director Weston Schild said.

Pandemic supports are expiring and more evictions are going through, he said. Other providers pointed to Hurricane Ida's aftermath, which left surrounding parishes devastated and likely pushed people into Baton Rouge seeking help.

"There's not enough affordable, permanent housing that’s available," said Michael Acaldo, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities. "I know that states that have larger populations and that are more wealthy than Louisiana have more affordable, permanent housing. However, no state, no community has enough."

In some cases, people have returned to the streets after escaping for a brief time. Tiffany Simpson, executive director of homeless outreach organization It Takes a Village BR, said over the past few months she has noticed familiar faces who were absent for a while.

On O'Neal Lane, where camps often crop up beneath the interstate overpass, authorities have swept the site twice in a short span of time when people again gravitated toward the spot that offers ideal protection from the wind and rain.

Charles Beemer, the former street outreach supervisor of advocacy organization Empower 225, said what appears to be a rising number of camps reveals how different problems have compounded over the last year to push more people into homelessness. The city's limited shelter space contributes to the problem.

"You have a huge influx of people due to a variety of reasons, whether it be a hurricane or it be mental illness from COVID, whether it just be a lack of resources and economic growth here in Baton Rouge," he said. "You have a whole bunch of people in a small space with just a basic lack of shelter availability."

Most of Baton Rouge's homelessness resources are concentrated on or near St. Vincent De Paul Drive, close to the Greyhound Bus Station. Sites like the Virtual One Stop that list available services in the Baton Rouge area attempt to fill in the knowledge gaps among transient newcomers, but those who do not find their way often end up congregating in camps throughout the parish's more suburban areas.

One such suburban camp visible from the interstate near St. George Catholic Church was also recently cleared by EBRSO. That site is located along Siegen Lane, where people experiencing homelessness can be found at major intersections, lingering in the parking lot of motels or sitting on the curb outside gas stations.

In addition to the benefit of dense tree cover close to the interstate and pockets of foliage between major stores where people can erect camps away from prying eyes, the area is close to an addiction treatment center on Rieger Road.

People usually camp near services, Beemer explained. On Siegen Lane, he estimated that many of the people who stay in the area experience chronic homelessness. They rely on the high-traffic intersections to survive by asking for cash and food.

Each camp was cleared after law enforcement received complaints. Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the mayor's office, previously said the administration has worked to address the needs of both people experiencing homelessness and permanent residents in the city.

"Our goal is to get people housed. Our goal is also to respond to the concerns of citizens who live near encampments," he said. "We need to balance those as much as possible. It comes down to compassion. It comes down to being effective."

When camps are cleared, authorities generally offer help — with housing, medical assistance and getting an ID or driver’s license — but not everyone wants it.

While a coalition of advocacy groups and the administration's recently launched Behavioral Health Homelessness Outreach Team aim to meet people on the streets and offer mental health services alongside permanent housing options, trauma can present unseen obstacles.

Heather Jones, street outreach case manager for Empower 225, says the people she works with all have some form of trauma. This makes it difficult to for them to accept help, Beemer added.

"It's hard for people to trust in general because usually help always comes with strings," he said. "You find that people may have been assisted in the past, and they may have had some type of damage there in some way, shape, or form."

Shelter restrictions, such as prohibiting drug use or requiring people to be at the facility at certain times, may also deter some from a safe place to stay and lead them to encampments instead.

Schild said it often comes down to someone rationalizing that they would "rather be outside with a group of people they know than maybe being in a shelter where they have to follow certain rules."

As more people fall into homelessness, advocates note that clearing encampments does not always produce the results property owners or local government desire. And for those street outreach groups trying to help, dispersing homeless people across the city disrupts vital lines of communication.

"They get pushed out and then they find somewhere else to congregate and then it just cycles," Beemer said. "There's not a lot of resolution."