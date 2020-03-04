A Baton Rouge man and woman were arrested in the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl, Baton Rouge police said.
The girl said she ran away on Feb. 18 from a group home in Baker, according to booking documents. She ended up at a gas station and asked a man to borrow his cell phone. The man pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot her before she could make the call, then forced her into his car, documents say.
The man then brought her to an unknown location, dragged her from the vehicle by the hair and took her to a bedroom. Documents say at this point the man held a gun to her head and forced her to "snort a white powdery substance, swallow a blue pill and drink vodka." He then raped her while she was unable to move from the drugs, according to booking documents.
The victim told police the man left the room, but then that two males and two females entered, all of whom raped her. She was repeatedly threatened with a gun, documents say, and told "she was going to have sex with other people for money," documents say.
Finally, the girl managed to escape when she was left alone, running to another house and knocking on the door. The man who let her in called 9-1-1 for her.
According to documents, the man who helped the victim saw several people outside of 5667 Alexander Drive searching for "something or someone." Police later arrested 37-year-old Timothy Jones, who the victim identified as one of the people who assaulted her after the man kidnapped her from the gas station.
Police say Jones is not the person who kidnapped the girl. But he lives at the location where the sexual assaults occurred, according to booking documents.
Jones is a registered sex offender, police said. The victim also identified 23-year-old Keyera Winston, Jones' girlfriend, as one of the women who sexually assaulted her.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Winston, of 1207 Oriole Street, was booked on the same counts.
It is unclear if police have been able to identify the other suspects in the incident.