One person was pronounced dead after a reported shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive not far from LSU campus, authorities said.
The victim was a 23-year-old male and another person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive, which is the address for an apartment complex located near the intersection of Burbank and West Parker Boulevard. The area is filled with off-campus housing options, restaurants and other businesses that cater to LSU students.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the coroner was called out to the scene and homicide detectives launched an investigation into the shooting.
Information was limited Sunday afternoon, but McKneely said he would likely be able to release more details later in the day.