A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday for a recent shooting on Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge Police said.
Marcus Gillard, 31, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
The incident took place on Monday, April 29 on Lobdell Blvd. Two victims told Baton Rouge Police a passenger in a green Nissan Altima shot at them while they were driving northbound.
They said the driver of the Altima began blowing the horn at them and passed their car as the passenger in the front seat brandished a handgun.
Then, the Altima turned around and continued to follow the victims’ car, driving alongside them while Gillard pointed the handgun out of the window and fired at them. Police said the car was struck multiple times.
The victims told police they knew Gillard, as he had been arrested previously for the murder of one of their family members.
Gillard's record shows he has been arrested on second-degree murder, first-degree murder accessory after the fact and second-degree battery.