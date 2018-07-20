A 33-year-old man already incarcerated at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison was accused Friday in 16 business burglaries in May and June, Baton Rouge police said.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said 33-year-old Anthony Knighten was already in jail "on related charges," but it's not immediately clear what those are. Knighten is accused of burglarizing multiple Baton Rouge area fast food restaurants and Custom Linens on Jefferson Highway and Craven Crawdads on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
He was initially booked in the jail on July 8, according to an online jail roster. Knighten faces several charges, according to the database, including 17 counts of simple burglary, auto burglary and theft of a firearm. It was not clear which arrest counts correlate with what event.