A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he shot a 15-year-old victim in the face early Tuesday.
Jamie Gray, 26, who was reported to be in a relationship with the victim, was also booked on attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile and other crimes, police said.
Police located Gray in the 5000 block of Beechwood Drive after a three-block chase on foot, according to booking documents.
The gun Gray used to shoot the teen was listed as stolen through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, police said.
Gray was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.