A Convent man who stabbed another man during a fight at a club has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
A St. James Parish jury in November found Kyriene Vallery, 27, guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2013 homicide of Christian Allen, 25, also of St. James Parish.
Vallery and Allen fought inside Club 7002 along La. Highway 44 in Convent the night of Nov. 28, 2013, and moved out to the roadway. Witnesses saw Vallery go to a nearby vehicle, get a knife and walk back to stab Allen in his side. Allen attempted to run away but collapsed, then Vallery fled the area.
Vallery was sentenced by Judge Tess Stromberg Tuesday to 40 years in prison with credit for time already served. The sentence is to be served without parole, probation or suspension.
The sentencing gives conclusion to what's been a lengthy court case for Vallery. He was originally convicted of second-degree murder in Allen's death in 2015, but Stromberg overturned the conviction and granted a new trial because court personnel had trouble producing a complete transcript for Vallery's appeal due to recording problems.