A 74-year-old Ventress man was killed in a house fire on Sunday, the State Fire Marshal reports.
The Pointe Coupee Fire Department responded to call in the 10000 block of Island Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
Firefights discovered the body of the 74-year-old homeowner between the home’s kitchen and living room. Official identification and cause of death are still pending with the coroner’s office.
The fire appeared to originate from the kitchen, and investigators determined unattended cooking is suspected to be the cause. The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.