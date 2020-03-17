The Louisiana Department of Corrections has reinstated the Angola prison warden, who was placed on leave last week when officials launched a payroll investigation.

The investigation, which began after Warden Darrel Vannoy self reported an incident to DOC leaders, has cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing, department spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release Tuesday evening.

However, Pastorick said the department's internal investigation is ongoing.

DOC officials have released very little information about the incident that prompted the investigation, saying only that Vannoy reported an incident pertaining to "certain Angola staff and department payroll administration rules." They have not said why Vannoy — who reported the issue himself — was the only Angola staffer placed on leave.

Angola warden placed on leave during payroll investigation, DOC says The warden of Louisiana's Angola prison has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into payroll issu…

Vannoy took over leadership of Angola in late 2015 after the abrupt resignation of storied former warden Burl Cain, who stepped down after The Advocate's reporting shed light on private real-estate deals he had entered into with relatives and friends of favored inmates, in apparent violation of department rules.

Cain spent more than two decades at the helm of Louisiana's largest prison before Vannoy took his place. An audit report released the following year found Cain had engaged in a series of unethical practices stemming from his position as warden, including using correctional employees to renovate his private home while on the clock.

Cain was not charged with any crime.

Vannoy, who has worked for DOC for decades, was transferred to Angola's top job from Dixon Correctional Institute, where he served as warden.