Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nicole Huffstetler, 38, 25913 Linwood Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI.
- James Nelson, 30, 772 La. 958, Slaughter, first-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Luis Reyes, 27, 15152 Daigle Road, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, red light disobey, driver's license not in possession, reckless operation and insurance required.
- Kendale Rogers, 38, 10220 La. 77, Maringouin, second-offense DWI, other laws of the road and license plate required.
- William Roundtree, 43, 1025 Deesport St., Lake Charles, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension from prior offense, reckless operation, simple obstruction of a highway and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Lashonda Tansiel, 39, 6120 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, insurance required, driver's license required and drinking in a motor vehicle.