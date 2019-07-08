Emergency personnel responded to a shooting Monday evening in New Roads, Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox said.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Parent Street and New Roads Street.
One person was injured, according to Pointe Coupee Sheriff "Bud" Torres, but their condition was not immediately known.
Torres said his department is assisting the New Roads Police Department in the investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.