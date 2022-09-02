Baton Rouge Police officials on Thursday revealed that they recently opened an investigation into one of the police chief’s most vocal internal critics — even saying that Chief Murphy Paul asked the FBI for help investigating the now-retired officer.
Former Sgt. John Dauthier allegedly crafted a scheme where he asked another officer to alert him if Paul was seen at a certain “social establishment,” Deputy Chief Myron Daniels told reporters, ostensibly so that Dauthier could arrive and place Paul under arrest.
Dauthier denies that account, saying in an interview that he merely told another officer, who said he had seen Paul driving drunk, to report any future incidents like that to him.
Ultimately, Daniels said, investigators didn't gather enough evidence to support an arrest.
The revelation about the FBI's involvement in the probe of Dauthier came amid a sprawling press conference where police brass announced arrests of two current officers, who they accused of sexually assaulting a woman and selling information to drug dealers.
Law enforcement agencies generally do not release details of investigations that don’t yield probable cause to make an arrests. The accusations thus marked a dramatic escalation in a years-long feud between Paul and some rank-and-file cops, Dauthier among them, revolving largely around changes Paul has sought since his appointment in the wake of Alton Sterling’s killing six years ago.
Based on tips about the alleged plan to arrest Paul, Daniels said the department opened a criminal investigation and that BRPD investigators asked “our federal partners” for help. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a statement Friday that Paul "has made it a practice to involve our federal partners on cases that may have a federal nexus."
"The Chief did brief the FBI on the matter involving John Dauthier, as well as other incidents he’s experienced since being in office," McKneely said. An FBI spokesperson in the agency’s New Orleans’ field office did not return a phone message Friday.
Dauthier claims that no scheme existed and that the department was using a single comment to retaliate against him.
A young officer in Dauthier’s unit contacted him sometime in 2021, Dauthier said, telling the older cop that he had seen Paul departing a popular bar in what the younger officer thought was an intoxicated state. Dauthier said the younger officer told him that Paul then got in his car and drove away.
In response, Dauthier claims, he told the officer something akin to: “If you ever see something like that in the future, call me and I’ll handle it for you.”
“It was said as much in jest as it was a serious offer of assistance to a young officer who didn’t know what to do upon seeing the chief in that state,” Dauthier said.
In response to a question about Dauthier's account of the incident involving the younger officer and the chief, McKneely said: "Just as in any investigation, when witnesses are available, they are interviewed. In this case, multiple recorded statements were taken and those facts were presented accurately at the press conference."
Dauthier’s ongoing feud with Paul has spanned the past several years, but recently burst into public view before the Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service Board, where city police and firefighters go to appeal discipline decisions.
Historically a bulwark against cops receiving harsh discipline, the board has recently taken a center stage in Paul’s feud with the police union and some rank-and-file cops. Paul has said the controversy stems from his efforts at bringing culture change, which he says have yielded more contentious officer discipline cases and more pushback from cops who want to maintain the status quo. His critics in turn accuse the chief of weaponizing the department's discipline process to punish officers who disagree with his leadership style.
The spats have yielded some marathon hearings, including one 13-hour meeting last summer where Dauthier got his rank restored after a demotion to corporal. Paul had claimed Dauthier violated department policy, including use of force, during an incident when officers arrived at the wrong house and encountered an irate resident. The board ultimately lightened his discipline.
Dauthier himself won a seat on the five-member civil service board this spring. Shortly after his election, he raised questions about whether another member of the board, chairman Brandon Williams, was eligible to sit on the panel due his involvement with other public boards — something restricted under state laws.
Dauthier’s time on the board was short-lived, though, as he retired abruptly in June days after being put on administrative leave by BRPD, without internal affairs investigators telling him why, he claimed then.
On Thursday, BRPD brass described the internal affairs investigation into the retired policeman, saying he used department resources to obtain and then leak to the public internal police information about Williams’ background.
“Dauthier used a departmental-issued computer to access a reporting database to research a member serving on the municipal fire and police civil service board,” said Daniels. “Within two-to-three days of accessing those files, negative, inaccurate public writings began to appear attacking the character and reputation of the appointed citizen.”
News reports, including in The Advocate, documented accusations by the police union in June that Williams was unfit to serve on the board because of his history of arrests, which the police union argued might bias him against officers in discipline hearings. Williams has not been convicted of any crime. His attorney on Friday declined to comment.
Dauthier denies this allegation, too. He acknowledges providing a police union spokesman with records of Williams’ past arrests, and reviewing aspects of Williams’ record on an internal BRPD database. But he never released any internal records, he said. The information he provided to the police union spokesman were records obtained through a publicly available court database at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Dauthier says — not from an internal police database.
Daniels outlined the allegations against Dauthier moments after announcing the arrests of the two officers earlier in the day on a laundry list of felony counts.
Officer Richmond Barrow resigned from the police department after being arrested on a count each of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office. He is accused of sharing information about a narcotics probe with people involved in drug trafficking in exchange for cash, Daniels said.
Officer Wade Hill is on administrative leave pending a hearing as he faces charges of kidnapping, obscenity, malfeasance in office and misdemeanor sexual battery in the alleged assault of a young woman at his apartment, according to Daniels. Both were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday.
Another former BRPD officer, Donald Steele, was indicted last week by a grand jury for sexual assault. Steele was fired from the police department on the same day.