A Mazda owner's manual matching a stolen item and an insurance card help cops link a pair of men to a rash of vehicle burglaries in the Zachary area over the last month.
Two Zachary men, Dewey Morgan Jr., 56, and Jacob Hinchee, 27, were arrested in connection with the burglaries.
The seven burglary incidents occurred over the month of February and all targeted unlocked cars overnight in the area of McCullough and Hampshire roads in the Zachary area.
Police A law enforcement officer approached Morgan and Hinchee in Zachary as they were walking, in dark clothes and with their faces covered, on Arleen Avenue on Feb. 18.
Hinchee was in possession of an owner's manual to a 2012 Mazda 6 as well as an insurance card that did not belong to either man. The next day an owner of a 2012 Mazda 6 reported their unlocked vehicle had been burglarized overnight and the insurance card was the owner's.
Hinchee later admitted he and Morgan had committed the burglaries. Hinchee initially gave officers a false name -- his brother's -- when he was arrested because "he was scared" due to outstanding warrants. He was initially booked Monday on a count of felony theft.
Morgan was arrested at his Zachary home on Wednesday and booked with seven counts of vehicle burglary. Morgan has an "extensive" criminal history, booking documents said, including other burglary charges and he is currently on parole.
His bail was set at $100,000.