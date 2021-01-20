A young man who was injured in a shooting on Jan. 4 died in the hospital Tuesday, Baton Rouge police announced Wednesday morning.

Autrell Bivens, 26, was inside a vehicle driving on North 23rd Street when someone started shooting at it around 6:35 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

A juvenile in the vehicle was also injured in gunfire, McKneely said.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street near Cherry Street.

McKneely said the juvenile victim survived his injuries. Police have not identified a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The announcement of this death, more than two weeks after the shooting, means Biven's death was the first instance of deadly violence in 2021. Seven other people have been shot and killed in Baton Rouge since Jan. 1 as the homicide rate remains alarmingly high following the end of 2020, which became the most murderous year on record.