Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Hendrick Hayes, 49, 8993 Fontaine Road, Maringouin, third-offense DWI, running a red light and misrepresentation during booking.
- Charles Walker, 30, 12116 Lancewood Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, hit and run, failure to maintain control, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.