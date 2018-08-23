The American Heart Association honored the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services this week for its continued quick response to people suffering a heart attack — a process that is key to the survival and recovery of patients.
In 2017, 90 percent of the most severe heart attack patients were met by EMS paramedics then transported to one of the four Baton Rouge area hospital's cardiac catheterization lab within 90 minutes, which is the recommended time limit for medical contact to hospital bed from the American Heart Association.
"Time is muscle when you talk about heart attacks, what actually is happening is part of the heart is dying during the heart attack because it’s not receiving blood and oxygen flow," said Jon Brazzel, the clinical quality improvement unit commander for East Baton Rouge EMS. "So reducing that time from when we get there to when the heart attack is stopped in the cath lab, that’s very important. That’s less heart muscle that dies and the patient’s outcome does better and they have a better quality of life."
Misty Rains, the American Heart Association's director of quality improvement in the greater southeast, honored the EMS with the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus award Thursday. Only one other agency in Louisiana received this top award for their heart attack response in 2017.
“When the agencies are following our guideline recommendations that means there’s more efficiency and efficacy in the treatment of the patient," Rains said. "The pre-hospital piece of patient care is absolutely imperative to being able to have better outcomes."
Brazzel said their success has come after focusing on these operations for four years, which has required cooperation and support for area hospitals. Brazzel said in 2017 they treated 86 total patients who required such care for severe heart attacks, and while their average time from contact to hospital was 74 minutes, he said they twice completed the transportation in 41 minutes.