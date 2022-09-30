A Gonzales man died in the hospital after he was shot Friday in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies responded to calls early Friday morning about a shooting on Oak Meadow Street where they found a man, whom they did not identify, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.
Jackson urges anyone with information about the shooting to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.