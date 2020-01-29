Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, who retired from the department in 2017 after decades of service and a tumultuous final year in office, has recently landed at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office overseeing that agency's training division.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks has confirmed that Dabadie entered the new role earlier this month. He's serving in the rank of major.

Hicks said Dabadie came to the sheriff's office from Louisiana State Police, where he was also working in the training academy.

He stepped down as chief of BRPD almost three years ago following a months-long standoff with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who took office in January 2017 and vowed during her campaign to replace Dabadie. He had served in the department for 30 years before retiring.

In addition to growing tension with Broome, his last year as chief was marked with a series of traumatic events for the larger community and its first responders: the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent protests, which prompted national scrutiny of the city's police department; then an ambush on law enforcement that killed two BRPD officers and an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy. All that preceded the 2016 floods, which devastated whole neighborhoods across the parish.

Broome's criticism of Dabadie's performance arose in the wake of Sterling's death, which raised questions about whether the shooting was indicative of entrenched racist attitudes and bias within the department. Many other local leaders — including Sheriff Sid Gautreaux — stood behind Dabadie following his decision to resign, praising his service to the community and his leadership of the department.