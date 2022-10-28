Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a Regions Bank branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard late Friday afternoon.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, a man wearing a light-colored shirt and a face mask entered the building just before 3:45 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.
The teller handed the man an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled on foot.
Hicks urged anyone with information to call EBRSO at (225) 389-500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP.