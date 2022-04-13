A woman was trying commit a robbery when she got into a fight that culminated in her killing a 55-year-old man on South Choctaw Drive in February, Baton Rouge police said Wednesday.
Anna Bartholomew, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon, BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
She's accused of killing Leslie Blackburn, of West La Belle Avenue, in the early morning hours of Feb. 19.
At the time, police said Blackburn died at a local hospital after being shot in the 13000 block of South Choctaw Drive.
Blackburn's killing marked the 18th homicide of 2022 in East Baton Rouge, according to Advocate records. In total, there have been 33 homicides in the city-parish since the year began.