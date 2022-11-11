A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in a parking lot on Perkins Road early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
Authorities say the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Perkins Road (map).
The man was taken to the hospital following the incident. It was not immediately what the extent of his injuries were.
Several popular bars and restaurants are located in the area of the stabbing.
No other information about the stabbing was immediately available, including a possible motive.