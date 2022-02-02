A shooting was reported in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street Wednesday, just down the road from Glen Oaks Middle School, Baton Rouge police said.
Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said officers responded to a call for the shooting just before 4:30 p.m.
At the scene, a body lay in the front yard of a house. There was a large police presence on the scene.
A neighbor, who did not want to be named, said he heard fighting and then multiple gunshots.
Several people stood by the scene, crying. Children in school uniforms gathered in groups.
This is a developing story.