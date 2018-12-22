Three men were arrested on armed robbery charges Saturday, resulting in a Baton Rouge police officer discharging his weapon when one attempted to evade arrest.
Hannibal Parms, 26, and Rayshaun Parms, 24, both of 38270 N. Robert Dr. in Gonzales, and Demetre Rosenberger, 25, of 9696 Lewis St., were arrested following an armed robbery on Boulevard de Province shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
The accused fled the scene following the alleged robbery, and officers stopped the accused’s vehicle in the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard. When asked to exit the vehicle, Hannibal Parms stepped out with a firearm in hand and ran westbound on Florida, according to an arrest affidavit.
Documents show a Baton Rouge police corporal identified in paperwork only as "Magee" fired his weapon, but officers were not able to provide additional information. Hannibal Parms was later apprehended in the 12300 block of Shay Avenue.
Rayshaun Parms and Rosenberger remained on the scene when stopped by officers.
Police say that, once the three suspects were in police custody, officers brought the robbery victims to the scene where they positively identified the alleged robbers and their vehicle.
Hannibal Parms was booked on counts of armed robbery, resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Rayshaun Parms was booked on charges of armed robbery, and Rosenberger was booked on charges of armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
It wasn't immediately known how many people were robbed or what was taken.