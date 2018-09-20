A Denham Springs woman was arrested after police say she crashed into a marked Baton Rouge Police car Wednesday night while under the influence, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola.
Tia Jones, 39, is accused of causing the crash in the 4900 block of Government Street Wednesday about 9:30 p.m., Coppola said. Police say she attempted to turn left into a parking lot, while in the path of the oncoming marked police unit.
Both Jones and the officer were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Coppola said.
Jones, 31530 Violet Circle, Denham Springs, was later booked into Parish Prison on DWI, careless operation and vehicular negligent injuring.
In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.