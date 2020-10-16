A Baton Rouge woman died several days after being shot in the head while trying to escape a parking lot during a shootout, police said.
The shooting took place on Oct. 11 in the 10300 block of Airline Highway at a convenience store parking lot around 2:42 a.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Christian Cobb, 25, was shot in the head while trying to leave the parking lot where multiple people where shooting, McKneely said. She was a bystander who was trying to get away with her friends.
Cobb was taken to the hospital with head injuries and died on Oct. 15.
The motive and suspect are unknown.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
Editor's Note: An earlier draft of this story incorrectly identified Cobb as male.